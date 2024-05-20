Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,248 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,129,000 after acquiring an additional 532,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,874,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,403,000 after purchasing an additional 365,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,550,000 after purchasing an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

