Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.