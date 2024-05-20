Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,338,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,221,000 after acquiring an additional 54,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Read Our Latest Report on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.