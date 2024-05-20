Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.