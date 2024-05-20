SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of SN stock opened at 74.46 on Wednesday. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 55.16.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
