Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,336 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.47 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

