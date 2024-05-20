Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 447 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
VGT stock opened at $532.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $391.39 and a 12 month high of $538.26.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
