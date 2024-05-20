Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 623,219 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 379.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 543,375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

