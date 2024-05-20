Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

