Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $162.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $115.69 and a 12-month high of $162.63.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.