Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 591,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,877,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

