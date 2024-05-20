Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NUV opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

