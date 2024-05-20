Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 47,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at $517,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

