Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

