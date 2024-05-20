Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $208.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.