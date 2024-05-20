Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
