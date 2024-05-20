Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 439,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

