Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,992 shares of company stock worth $4,525,135 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.