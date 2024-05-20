Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.