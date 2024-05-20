Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.06 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

