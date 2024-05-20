Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Copart by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Copart by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

