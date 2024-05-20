Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 441.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VKQ opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

