Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

