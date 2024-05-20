Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Shares of BSET opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

