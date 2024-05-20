Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

SLN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLN stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.11% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,575,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,798,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

