Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,806. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 10,540.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Silgan by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

(Get Free Report

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

