SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SILV stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 4,276,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

