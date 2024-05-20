Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,331.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.