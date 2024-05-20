Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLDB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of SLDB opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

