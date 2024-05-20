Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

