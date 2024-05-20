Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,534 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 118.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

