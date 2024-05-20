Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

