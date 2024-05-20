Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.93 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

