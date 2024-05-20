Stifel Nicolaus Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $151.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ELF opened at $158.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $133,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $95,611,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.