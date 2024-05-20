StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Performance

Regis stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Regis has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

