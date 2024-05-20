StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16.

