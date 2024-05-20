StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of AVGR opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

