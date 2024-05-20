StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.51 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

