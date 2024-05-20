StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.