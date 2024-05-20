StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.59 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

