StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

