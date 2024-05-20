StockNews.com Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Strong-Buy

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $125.55 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $821.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.