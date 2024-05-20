Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $133.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of STRA opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,595 shares of company stock worth $1,715,264 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Strategic Education by 30.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 17.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

