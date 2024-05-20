Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -0.03.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company's stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

