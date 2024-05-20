Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -0.03.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company's stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

