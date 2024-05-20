T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Critical Contrast

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microbot Medical and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.06 T2 Biosystems $7.18 million 4.33 -$50.08 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 644.60%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 46.81%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than T2 Biosystems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -149.24% -115.69% T2 Biosystems -636.09% N/A -130.45%

Volatility & Risk

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats T2 Biosystems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. In addition, it provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat panel for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris panel to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

