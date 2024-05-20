Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

