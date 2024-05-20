Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.3 %

TTWO stock opened at $147.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

