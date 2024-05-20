Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

