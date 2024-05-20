TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $12.37 Average PT from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,291.71 and a beta of 0.12.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TAL Education Group by 5,442.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 825,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 810,953 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 328.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $418,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.