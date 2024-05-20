Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,687,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294,445 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 698,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

