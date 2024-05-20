TD Cowen Raises Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $160.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.83.

CPA opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

